Pune Horror: Man Kills Father & Brother After Family Opposes His Remarriage, Arrested | Representative Image

Pune: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father and younger brother following a family dispute over his plans to remarry in Bagadwadi village of Junnar tehsil.

The accused, identified as Babaji Jayram Mukne, was taken into custody on Thursday. The victims were his father, Jayram Mahadu Mukne (65), and younger brother, Rajendra Jayram Mukne (30).

The case was registered at Otur Police Station based on a complaint filed by Yuvraj Mukne (27), the accused's younger brother. Police have booked Babaji under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder.

According to police, Babaji's earlier marriage had ended after his wife left him due to personal differences. He had been expressing a desire to remarry, which reportedly became a frequent source of arguments within the family. Investigators said tensions had been building for several months because of disputes related to family matters.

Assistant Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bajgire of Otur Police Station said a heated argument allegedly broke out on Tuesday night. During the dispute, Babaji is suspected to have attacked his father and brother with a hard object. Both suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The crime is believed to have taken place near the family's tin-sheet house in Bagadwadi during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Yuvraj was not at home when the incident occurred.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The accused was later arrested and produced before a court.

Police are seeking custodial interrogation of Babaji to understand the motive behind the killings and to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the double murder.