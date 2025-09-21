With Sugar Mills Shut, Jalgaon Sees 210% Jump In Maize Cultivation; Administration Courts Ethanol Investors

What is E20 fuel and why is it being introduced? | Image Generated by Grok. |

Until now, sugarcane has been grown as a cash crop in Jalgaon district. However, since all three sugar factories in the district have closed, sugarcane farmers have turned to maize. Therefore, there is a big opportunity in Jalgaon for industries to produce ethanol from maize, and the district administration has prepared a plan in this regard, and meetings are being held with the industrialists in this regard. If these projects are set up, employment opportunities will also be created.

There were three sugar factories in the Jalgaon district till now. Sugarcane was grown in the district to supply these factories, but after these factories closed, sugarcane producers turned to maize. Last year, maize was grown in 84 thousand hectares in the district, while this year, maize was grown in 1 lakh 94 thousand 500 hectares. That is, the sowing of maize has increased by 210 per cent. Jamner, Amalner, Chalisgaon, Chopda, as well as Bodwad, Raver Yaval have become maize-producing areas.

Since the central government has made it mandatory to have 20 per cent ethanol in petrol, petrol companies are in need of ethanol and for this, there is a possibility of setting up ethanol factories across the country. Currently, there is no ethanol project in the district.

Against this background, the opportunity to make ethanol from maize has become available to this district. Considering that maize can fetch a good price, farmers have increased the sowing of maize.

Considering that maize is currently being sent to foreign countries, the district administration has prepared a plan on how to benefit from setting up an ethanol project in its own district, and discussions are underway with some entrepreneurs.

Jalgaon MIDC will get D zone status, and this project will also benefit from various subsidies. In view of this, activities have started regarding setting up an ethanol project.