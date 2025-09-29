Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Arrest Uttar Pradesh Man For Stealing Pune Metro Cables From Dapodi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a man for stealing cable wires belonging to Pune Metro, officials announced on Monday. A case was registered at Dapodi Police Station against an unknown person who stole copper cable wires at night. The estimated price of the stolen wires was over Rs 2 lakhs.

The action was taken by Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). They have arrested Dilshad Shamshad Ansari (34, Uttar Pradesh). A case was filed under BNS section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation, or place of worship, etc.).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said that the Crime Branch started a parallel investigation against the unknown man and his accomplices who stole metro cables by climbing on the metro line at night.

Technical analysis and CCTV investigation revealed to police that the accused had run away to Uttar Pradesh, in Bagpat District. The police team went there and arrested him. He is a history-sheeter with a similar crime registered against him at Kothrud Police Station, said DCP Dr Pawar.

The action was conducted under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awhad, DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar, and ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire. The Crime Branch Unit 1 team was led by Sr PI Vinod Patil, which included Police Constables Babasaheb Garje, Ganesh Mahadik, Somnath Borhade, Mahadev Jawale, Shridhar Ichake, Swapnil Mahale, Ajit Rupanwar, Tushar Warade, Amol Vetal, and others.