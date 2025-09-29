 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Arrest Uttar Pradesh Man For Stealing Pune Metro Cables From Dapodi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Arrest Uttar Pradesh Man For Stealing Pune Metro Cables From Dapodi

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Arrest Uttar Pradesh Man For Stealing Pune Metro Cables From Dapodi

The action was taken by Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). They have arrested Dilshad Shamshad Ansari (34, Uttar Pradesh). A case was filed under BNS section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation, or place of worship, etc.)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Arrest Uttar Pradesh Man For Stealing Pune Metro Cables From Dapodi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a man for stealing cable wires belonging to Pune Metro, officials announced on Monday. A case was registered at Dapodi Police Station against an unknown person who stole copper cable wires at night. The estimated price of the stolen wires was over Rs 2 lakhs.

The action was taken by Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). They have arrested Dilshad Shamshad Ansari (34, Uttar Pradesh). A case was filed under BNS section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation, or place of worship, etc.).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said that the Crime Branch started a parallel investigation against the unknown man and his accomplices who stole metro cables by climbing on the metro line at night.

Read Also
Pune Metro Expansion: All You Need To Know About The 20-KM Shivajinagar–Kondhwa Corridor DPR
article-image

Technical analysis and CCTV investigation revealed to police that the accused had run away to Uttar Pradesh, in Bagpat District. The police team went there and arrested him. He is a history-sheeter with a similar crime registered against him at Kothrud Police Station, said DCP Dr Pawar.

FPJ Shorts
India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral
Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO
Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO

The action was conducted under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awhad, DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar, and ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire. The Crime Branch Unit 1 team was led by Sr PI Vinod Patil, which included Police Constables Babasaheb Garje, Ganesh Mahadik, Somnath Borhade, Mahadev Jawale, Shridhar Ichake, Swapnil Mahale, Ajit Rupanwar, Tushar Warade, Amol Vetal, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Video: Residents Demand Action As Syringes, Blood-Soaked Gauze Litter Aundh District Hospital...

Pune Video: Residents Demand Action As Syringes, Blood-Soaked Gauze Litter Aundh District Hospital...

CPCB Flags Rising Ozone Pollution In Pune To NGT; Experts Urge Timely Action

CPCB Flags Rising Ozone Pollution In Pune To NGT; Experts Urge Timely Action

Pune: PMPML's Double-Decker Trial Bus Runs Empty As Rs 100 Fare Deters Commuters

Pune: PMPML's Double-Decker Trial Bus Runs Empty As Rs 100 Fare Deters Commuters

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Arrest Uttar Pradesh Man For Stealing Pune Metro Cables From Dapodi

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Arrest Uttar Pradesh Man For Stealing Pune Metro Cables From Dapodi

Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ Nears Completion, Travel Time To Cut By 30 Minutes Soon

Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ Nears Completion, Travel Time To Cut By 30 Minutes Soon