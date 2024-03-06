Who Is Shahu Maharaj? Congress' Lok Sabha Candidate From Kolhapur And Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Descendant

Even if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to finalise its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress has announced a royal family member and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj as its candidate from Kolhapur.

As the head of Kolhapur's former royal family, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj commands immense respect statewide. While politically aligned with Congress, he refrains from formal party affiliation since an unsuccessful Lok Sabha bid in 1998. Furthermore, his stature in the Maratha community adds weight to his candidacy. He is the grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu of Kolhapur.

He is the father of former BJP MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and is also a respected figure in the Maratha community. Following communal riots in June in 2023, Shahu Chhatrapati led a 'Sadbhavana' rally in Kolhapur. Notably, his elder son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, formed his outfit, Swarajya.

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Satej Patil extended a traditional Maharashtra Pheta to welcome the royal.

Meanwhile, his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj said that he was determined to contest the Lok Sabha polls. However, he clarified that he won't contest as his father is already in the race, urging his workers to give their utmost effort. He affirmed support for his father's decision, pledging assistance in every possible way.