Who is Pratiik Shinde? Reelstar's Accident on Pune-Solapur Highway in Indapur Causes Stir | Instagram

Pune: Social media influencer and Reelstar Pratiik Shinde has caused a stir after he was involved in an accident on the Pune-Solapur Highway. According to information received, Shinde was driving his Toyota Fortuner at speed near the Madanwadi area in Indapur Taluka on Thursday evening. He has been booked by Bhigwan Police Station, which falls under the Pune Rural Police Force.

Three-Vehicle Collision Caused by Shinde

According to police reports, Shinde rear-ended a Hyundai Creta on the Pune-Solapur Highway. Reports say that the speed of the Fortuner driven by Shinde was so high that it caused a heavy impact with the Creta, which went on to crash into a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. All three vehicles involved are severely damaged.

Fortunately, no casualties occurred in this mishap. However, after the accident, Creta driver Nikhil Balasaheb Hole filed a complaint at Bhigwan Police Station. Pratiik Shinde has been booked for rash driving and driving in a dangerous manner, endangering lives. The accident also caused traffic congestion on the bustling highway.

Who is Pratiik Shinde?

Pratiik Shinde is a social media influencer, primarily a Reelstar, with around 7,90,000 followers on Instagram. He is mainly active on Insta and has a loyal fanbase. According to reports, he lives in the Bhadalwadi area of Indapur Taluka in Pune District. He also owns a tea stall joint named Sukun Chaha, which is based in the Bhigwan area itself.

Shinde portrays himself as a larger-than-life character in his reels, and that’s what works with his audience, which consists mainly of young people from rural areas of Maharashtra. He also makes promotional, humorous, and socially message-serving content. Last month, he bought the Fortuner that was involved in the accident. Since then, he has posted extensively about it in a grand way.