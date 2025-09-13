 Who is Pratiik Shinde? Reelstar's Accident On Pune-Solapur Highway In Indapur Causes Stir
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWho is Pratiik Shinde? Reelstar's Accident On Pune-Solapur Highway In Indapur Causes Stir

Who is Pratiik Shinde? Reelstar's Accident On Pune-Solapur Highway In Indapur Causes Stir

Pratiik Shinde is a social media influencer, primarily a Reelstar, with around 7,90,000 followers on Instagram. He is mainly active on Insta and has a loyal fanbase. According to reports, he lives in the Bhadalwadi area of Indapur Taluka in Pune District. He also owns a tea stall joint named Sukun Chaha, which is based in the Bhigwan area itself

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Who is Pratiik Shinde? Reelstar's Accident on Pune-Solapur Highway in Indapur Causes Stir | Instagram

Pune: Social media influencer and Reelstar Pratiik Shinde has caused a stir after he was involved in an accident on the Pune-Solapur Highway. According to information received, Shinde was driving his Toyota Fortuner at speed near the Madanwadi area in Indapur Taluka on Thursday evening. He has been booked by Bhigwan Police Station, which falls under the Pune Rural Police Force.

Read Also
Pune: In Bid To Gain Edge In Upcoming PMC Elections, Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar Launches Jansanvad...
article-image

Three-Vehicle Collision Caused by Shinde

According to police reports, Shinde rear-ended a Hyundai Creta on the Pune-Solapur Highway. Reports say that the speed of the Fortuner driven by Shinde was so high that it caused a heavy impact with the Creta, which went on to crash into a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. All three vehicles involved are severely damaged. 

Fortunately, no casualties occurred in this mishap. However, after the accident, Creta driver Nikhil Balasaheb Hole filed a complaint at Bhigwan Police Station. Pratiik Shinde has been booked for rash driving and driving in a dangerous manner, endangering lives. The accident also caused traffic congestion on the bustling highway.

FPJ Shorts
CM Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi’s First Hotline Maintenance Van To Repair Live Cables Without Power Cuts
CM Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi’s First Hotline Maintenance Van To Repair Live Cables Without Power Cuts
Pak Actor Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Aabeer Gulaal To NOT Release In India, PIB Debunks Fake Reports: 'No Such Clearance Granted'
Pak Actor Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Aabeer Gulaal To NOT Release In India, PIB Debunks Fake Reports: 'No Such Clearance Granted'
Haryana Govt Bans Sale Of Tobacco & Intoxicating Substances Within 100 Yards Of Schools
Haryana Govt Bans Sale Of Tobacco & Intoxicating Substances Within 100 Yards Of Schools
New Delhi Declaration Adopted To Preserve, Digitise & Disseminate Vast Treasure Of Manuscripts
New Delhi Declaration Adopted To Preserve, Digitise & Disseminate Vast Treasure Of Manuscripts

Who is Pratiik Shinde?

Pratiik Shinde is a social media influencer, primarily a Reelstar, with around 7,90,000 followers on Instagram. He is mainly active on Insta and has a loyal fanbase. According to reports, he lives in the Bhadalwadi area of Indapur Taluka in Pune District. He also owns a tea stall joint named Sukun Chaha, which is based in the Bhigwan area itself. 

Shinde portrays himself as a larger-than-life character in his reels, and that’s what works with his audience, which consists mainly of young people from rural areas of Maharashtra. He also makes promotional, humorous, and socially message-serving content. Last month, he bought the Fortuner that was involved in the accident. Since then, he has posted extensively about it in a grand way.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Statue Of Hindubhushan For Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Almost...

Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Statue Of Hindubhushan For Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Almost...

Who is Pratiik Shinde? Reelstar's Accident On Pune-Solapur Highway In Indapur Causes Stir

Who is Pratiik Shinde? Reelstar's Accident On Pune-Solapur Highway In Indapur Causes Stir

Pune: In Bid To Gain Edge In Upcoming PMC Elections, Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar Launches Jansanvad...

Pune: In Bid To Gain Edge In Upcoming PMC Elections, Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar Launches Jansanvad...

Pune Crime: Youth Preparing For Police Job Stabbed By Friends Over Refusing To Associate With Drug,...

Pune Crime: Youth Preparing For Police Job Stabbed By Friends Over Refusing To Associate With Drug,...

Pune: Traffic Police Relax Ban, Allow Heavy Vehicles In Market Yard During Non-Peak Hours

Pune: Traffic Police Relax Ban, Allow Heavy Vehicles In Market Yard During Non-Peak Hours