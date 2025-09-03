‘We’re Confident That Justice Will Be Done’: Maratha Community In Nashik Celebrates Government's Reservation Decision |

The Maratha community celebrated in the Nashik district, welcoming the historic decision taken by the state government regarding Maratha reservation. Maratha community members celebrated this victory in various parts of the district in different ways.

The community members in Nashik performed aarti of the village deity Kalikamata, distributed pedhas and congratulated the government with firecrackers.

Since the decision taken by the government will now benefit a lot in education and jobs, the Maratha community praised the state government and proposed a motion of congratulations on this occasion, and it was approved in the presence of everyone.

The entire Maratha community thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Also thanked Maratha warrior Manoj Jarange Patil.

At that time, Maratha Kranti Morcha State Coordinator Karan Gaiker, Nanasaheb Bachhav, Vilas Pangarkar, Keshav Anna Patil, Nitin Sugandhi, Raju Desale, Ashish Hire, Praful Wagh, Dr. Rupesh Nathe, Ram Khurdal, Yogesh Gangurde, Praveen Patil, Bharat Pingle, Yogesh Kapse, Ram Patil, Vicky Gaidhani, Nitin Kale, Rajendra Shelke, Nitin Khairnar, Anil Aher, Sandeep Handge, Mamta Shinde, Rekha Jadhav, Ragini Aher, Rohini Ukhade, Amol Shinde, Kiran Pankar, Mahendra Behre, Dnyaneshwar Kavade, and others along with social activists were present in large numbers to celebrate this joyous festival.

"The way the state government made continuous efforts for the Sarathi Educational Institution, Late Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, and made sincere efforts to bring many children of the Maratha community forward in jobs and businesses, we are fully confident that the demands approved now will also be permanently upheld and justice will be done to the Maratha community,” said Karan Gaikar, State Coordinator, Maratha Kranti Morcha.

“We congratulate the government, and demand that it should also make appropriate efforts to provide justice to the other demands of the Maratha community," added Gaikar.