 ‘We Could've Joined BJP For Power, But Values Are Non-Negotiable’: Aaditya Thackeray In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePune‘We Could've Joined BJP For Power, But Values Are Non-Negotiable’: Aaditya Thackeray In Pune

‘We Could've Joined BJP For Power, But Values Are Non-Negotiable’: Aaditya Thackeray In Pune

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Saturday, during a visit to Lokmanya Nagar in Pune, criticised the state government. Speaking about his party, Thackeray said the party’s politics is driven by values and vision, not by the pursuit of power.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
‘We Could've Joined BJP For Power, But Values Are Non-Negotiable’: Aaditya Thackeray In Pune | Anand Chaini

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Saturday, during a visit to Lokmanya Nagar in Pune, criticised the state government. Speaking about his party, Thackeray said the party’s politics is driven by values and vision, not by the pursuit of power. If we were concerned only about chairs, we could have easily gone with the BJP. But for us, power is a means, not the objective.

He said certain principles are “non-negotiable” for his party, and compromise is not acceptable in the lure of ruling the chair. “When there is a conflict between means and objectives, we always prioritise to stand for people.

Thackeray criticised the people who have joined the BJP recently 

Many leaders are joining the BJP in the lure of getting power and out of fear and fear of corruption cases, jail, or to protect themselves from exposure. For those who want to hide something, the BJP’s doors are open. But for those who want to work honestly for the country, the state, and the soil, our doors are open. We welcome such people. 

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Approves Promotion Of 190 Medical Officers To Boost Healthcare In Naxal-Affected Areas
Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Approves Promotion Of 190 Medical Officers To Boost Healthcare In Naxal-Affected Areas
Engineering Student Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Pushed From Moving Local Train In Panvel, Accused Arrested
Engineering Student Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Pushed From Moving Local Train In Panvel, Accused Arrested
'Bhagwan Ki Daya Se Achcha Khasa Hai Mere Paas...': Elvish Yadav Shares Clarification After Munawar Faruqui's Cryptic Videos About NGO & Scam Go Viral
'Bhagwan Ki Daya Se Achcha Khasa Hai Mere Paas...': Elvish Yadav Shares Clarification After Munawar Faruqui's Cryptic Videos About NGO & Scam Go Viral
'Mafia And The Samajwadi Party Cannot Exist Without Each Other': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
'Mafia And The Samajwadi Party Cannot Exist Without Each Other': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

BJP has forgotten the promised done for the people in the manifesto. Nothing has been done on the ground level. The party is on my talking about the religious divisions instead of talking about the development. 

Read Also
Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join...
article-image

On alliances, Thackeray said decisions will not be based on electoral arithmetic alone. Our stand will depend on the city’s interest, environment, public safety and democratic values. We prefer taking the right stand even without power, rather than compromising everything for power, he said.

Speaking about the bogus voters in Civic polls

He said that excessive use of money spoiled the Maharashtra Politics. Ultimately, the people will decide in municipal elections, he added.

Read Also
Pune: Polling Underway For Baramati, Phursungi Municipal Councils; Counting Tomorrow
article-image

Speaking about Pune, Thackeray said the city once symbolised opportunity and aspiration, but now appears choked due to administrative failures. He strongly criticised the riverfront project, alleging environmental damage and poor planning, and opposed proposals such as development at Vetal Tekdi, calling them “destruction in the name of development.”

He also flagged worsening law and order, traffic congestion, gang activity and drug menace, stating that delays in travel to Hinjewadi have a direct impact on investment and employment. This is not just a threat to Pune, but to the entire state, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Stand Before Bulldozers': Aaditya Thackeray Supports Lokmanya Nagar Protesters In Pune

'Will Stand Before Bulldozers': Aaditya Thackeray Supports Lokmanya Nagar Protesters In Pune

Pune: BJP Strengthens Base As 15 Leaders From NCP Factions, Shiv Sena Join Party

Pune: BJP Strengthens Base As 15 Leaders From NCP Factions, Shiv Sena Join Party

Opinion: BJP’s Obsession With Winning Is Leaving Its Foot Soldiers Behind

Opinion: BJP’s Obsession With Winning Is Leaving Its Foot Soldiers Behind

‘We Could've Joined BJP For Power, But Values Are Non-Negotiable’: Aaditya Thackeray In Pune

‘We Could've Joined BJP For Power, But Values Are Non-Negotiable’: Aaditya Thackeray In Pune

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 7th Annual LGBTIQA Pride Walk Scheduled On Sunday

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 7th Annual LGBTIQA Pride Walk Scheduled On Sunday