‘We Could've Joined BJP For Power, But Values Are Non-Negotiable’: Aaditya Thackeray In Pune | Anand Chaini

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Saturday, during a visit to Lokmanya Nagar in Pune, criticised the state government. Speaking about his party, Thackeray said the party’s politics is driven by values and vision, not by the pursuit of power. If we were concerned only about chairs, we could have easily gone with the BJP. But for us, power is a means, not the objective.

He said certain principles are “non-negotiable” for his party, and compromise is not acceptable in the lure of ruling the chair. “When there is a conflict between means and objectives, we always prioritise to stand for people.

Thackeray criticised the people who have joined the BJP recently

Many leaders are joining the BJP in the lure of getting power and out of fear and fear of corruption cases, jail, or to protect themselves from exposure. For those who want to hide something, the BJP’s doors are open. But for those who want to work honestly for the country, the state, and the soil, our doors are open. We welcome such people.

BJP has forgotten the promised done for the people in the manifesto. Nothing has been done on the ground level. The party is on my talking about the religious divisions instead of talking about the development.

On alliances, Thackeray said decisions will not be based on electoral arithmetic alone. Our stand will depend on the city’s interest, environment, public safety and democratic values. We prefer taking the right stand even without power, rather than compromising everything for power, he said.

Speaking about the bogus voters in Civic polls

He said that excessive use of money spoiled the Maharashtra Politics. Ultimately, the people will decide in municipal elections, he added.

Speaking about Pune, Thackeray said the city once symbolised opportunity and aspiration, but now appears choked due to administrative failures. He strongly criticised the riverfront project, alleging environmental damage and poor planning, and opposed proposals such as development at Vetal Tekdi, calling them “destruction in the name of development.”

He also flagged worsening law and order, traffic congestion, gang activity and drug menace, stating that delays in travel to Hinjewadi have a direct impact on investment and employment. This is not just a threat to Pune, but to the entire state, he said.