Water Supply Disruption In Several Pune Areas On Dec 18 For Maintenance Work; Check Affected Localities | File Photo I Representational Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a temporary shutdown of water supply in several parts of the city on Thursday, December 18, due to essential and urgent maintenance and repair work related to ongoing construction activities at the Bund Garden Water Supply Department.

According to the PMC, water supply will be completely suspended on December 18, while on Friday, December 19, water will be released late and at low pressure in the affected areas.

The areas likely to be impacted include Yerawada, Sangamwadi, Tingrenagar, Vidyanagar, Wadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Chandannagar, Somnathnagar, Viman Nagar, Lohegaon, Vishrantwadi, Nagpur Chawl, Kalyani Nagar, Dhanori, Kalwad, parts of Pratiknagar, Kasturba Colony, Mohamadi, Jadhav Nagar, and surrounding localities.

The PMC has appealed to residents of these areas to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate with the authorities during the maintenance period.