 Water Cut In Pune On August 31; Check List Of Areas Here
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
representative pic

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a temporary halt in water supply from Thursday, August 31, until late Friday, September 1. Annirudha Pawaskar, the head of PMC's Water Supply Department, cited the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company's essential repair and maintenance work on Thursday as the cause.

This interruption will affect several areas serviced by Parvati, Cantonment, Holkar, Warje, SNDT, Vadgaon, and Bhama Askhed water works. Pawaskar explained, "The power utility has undertaken repair work, so water purification plants will be closed, resulting in a full-day water supply disruption on August 31." Water supply will resume on Friday, albeit at reduced pressure. Earlier this year, Pune experienced weekly water cuts due to delayed monsoons and insufficient rainfall, but these were lifted last month as dam storage levels improved.

