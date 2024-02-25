WATCH: Viral Videos Expose Director's Arrogance And Student Abuse At Garud Zep Academy |

Revelations of arrogance and misconduct by the directors of the Garud Zep Academy, a competitive examination training centre in Waluj, continue to emerge. Following the suicide of a 19-year-old student, Leena Patil, who hanged herself in the hostel bathroom, the Waluj MIDC police registered two cases of abetment of suicide against directors Suresh Sonawane, Nilesh Sonawane, Manager Vijay Rathod, Shubham Ghuge, and another person. The directors and employees, accused of mistreating students, leading to two suicides, are currently at large.

A viral video from director Suresh Sonawane's office in Bajajnagar shows him speaking arrogantly with parents. Another video depicting students being beaten with a stick has also circulated on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The tragic incidents involve the suicides of two students, 19-year-old Leena Patil on February 20 and Shrikanth Dashrath Wagh (18) on December 28, 2023. Complaints from both sets of parents led to the police taking action.

During a raid on the academy, the police uncovered several irregularities. However, due to fear, students are hesitant to speak out. The directors, reportedly politically influential and involved in multiple businesses, face serious allegations.