 WATCH: Viral Videos Expose Director's Arrogance And Student Abuse At Garud Zep Academy
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH: Viral Videos Expose Director's Arrogance And Student Abuse At Garud Zep Academy

WATCH: Viral Videos Expose Director's Arrogance And Student Abuse At Garud Zep Academy

A viral video from director Suresh Sonawane's office in Bajajnagar shows him speaking arrogantly with parents. Another video depicting students being beaten with a stick has also circulated on social media.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Viral Videos Expose Director's Arrogance And Student Abuse At Garud Zep Academy |

Revelations of arrogance and misconduct by the directors of the Garud Zep Academy, a competitive examination training centre in Waluj, continue to emerge. Following the suicide of a 19-year-old student, Leena Patil, who hanged herself in the hostel bathroom, the Waluj MIDC police registered two cases of abetment of suicide against directors Suresh Sonawane, Nilesh Sonawane, Manager Vijay Rathod, Shubham Ghuge, and another person. The directors and employees, accused of mistreating students, leading to two suicides, are currently at large.

A viral video from director Suresh Sonawane's office in Bajajnagar shows him speaking arrogantly with parents. Another video depicting students being beaten with a stick has also circulated on social media.

The tragic incidents involve the suicides of two students, 19-year-old Leena Patil on February 20 and Shrikanth Dashrath Wagh (18) on December 28, 2023. Complaints from both sets of parents led to the police taking action.

During a raid on the academy, the police uncovered several irregularities. However, due to fear, students are hesitant to speak out. The directors, reportedly politically influential and involved in multiple businesses, face serious allegations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Viral Videos Expose Director's Arrogance And Student Abuse At Garud Zep Academy

WATCH: Viral Videos Expose Director's Arrogance And Student Abuse At Garud Zep Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Clears Encroachment On DP Road After Legal Dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Clears Encroachment On DP Road After Legal Dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Neelam Gorhe Urges Swift Implementation of Drought Relief Measures

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Neelam Gorhe Urges Swift Implementation of Drought Relief Measures

Over 4,500 Candidates Selected At Namo Maharojgar Melava In Latur; 7,897 More Await Selection In...

Over 4,500 Candidates Selected At Namo Maharojgar Melava In Latur; 7,897 More Await Selection In...

Nanded: In Another Blow To Congress, 55 Former Corporators Join BJP In Ashok Chavan's Presence;...

Nanded: In Another Blow To Congress, 55 Former Corporators Join BJP In Ashok Chavan's Presence;...