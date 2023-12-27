Watch Videos: Shirur MP Amol Kolhe Commences 'Shetkari Akrosh Morcha' From Shivneri Fort | Video Screengrab

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar faction leader and Shirur MP, Amol Kolhe, initiated the party's 'Shetkari Akrosh Morcha' from Pune's Shivneri Fort on Wednesday, seeking inspiration for the farmers' cause.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kolhe bowed before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, captioning, "We derive the strength to champion farmers' rights from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Our homage at Shivneri Fort's first step fuels our determination for this protest."

Emphasising unity, Kolhe stated, "This fight isn't just mine or yours; it's 'our' fight! It echoes the grievances of countless farmers battling systemic oppression. A significant turnout of farmers have joined this march."

Further asserting the need for action, he urged, "Don't just lament, fight! Demand your rights! Fair compensation for hard work is the farmer's due. If denied through requests, we'll secure it through a struggle!"

The 'Shetkari Akrosh Morcha,' a four-day NCP protest, targets the central government's policies affecting farmers.

Earlier, in a post on X accompanied by a video message, Baramati MP Supriya Sule said, "It's time to unite against the dictatorial central government who is doing injustice to our farmers. Let's take to the streets with full force against the central government that is oppressing the country by declaring an undeclared emergency and killing the constitution." "Let's participate in large numbers in the "Shetkari Akrosh Morcha" starting from Shivneri Fort in Pune district from December 27th to 30th!," she added.

The Sharad Pawar group of the NCP said there are six major demands on the issue of farmers. The ban on the export of onions is likely to be one of the key issues. Pawar, the NCP supremo, will also address the morcha on December 30.