WATCH VIDEO: Sharad Pawar To Flag Off Rohit Pawar's 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' |

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will flag off his grandnephew Rohit Pawar's 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra'. The foot march is scheduled to commence in Pune on October 24 and conclude in Nagpur during the winter session. It will traverse 28 talukas and 420 villages across ten districts, covering a wide geographical area, including Pune, Nagar, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal, and Nagpur.



The Karjat Jamkhed MLA shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Respected Pawar saheb is coming to give the green flag to the 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra'... You should also join... (sic)."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)





During this yatra, a wide range of topics will be addressed, including government exam paper leaks, corruption, pending teacher vacancies, the establishment of a youth commission, special programs to support young farmers, interest waivers on education loans for unemployed youth, district-wise hostels for working women, empowerment initiatives for organisations like Sarathi, BARTI, and Mahajyoti institutions, reskilling efforts, plans for a separate policy to attract IT companies to tier-two cities, the establishment of industrial units at the taluka level, student hostels in every district, and opportunities for youth in sports, among other significant issues.

Additionally, the yatra will call for the state government to revoke the government resolution (GR) on contractual recruitment in its departments, refund ₹1,000 collected from aspirants during talathi recruitment, and annul the GR concerning the adoption of government schools, among other pivotal concerns.



Recently, Rohit Pawar launched the website for his yatra and asked interested participants to register.

Read Also Pune News: Absconding Drug Smuggler Lalit Patil Held By Mumbai Police In Chennai

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)