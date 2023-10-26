 WATCH VIDEO: Retired PMC Worker Critically Injured In Accident Near Nanded Phata
Thus far, no case has been filed against the car driver

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
A retired Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) worker riding a motorcycle suffered critical injuries after colliding with a car near Nanded Phata at 10:30am on Thursday.

The injured individual has been identified as Sitaram Mane, a resident of Khadakwasla.

After the accident, the speeding car was seen veering onto the divider, and various parts of the two-wheeler were scattered across the accident site.

Promptly after the accident, local shopkeepers and bystanders rushed to provide assistance. The driver of the car and other citizens quickly transported Mate to the nearest hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was advised to be transferred to a larger city hospital without delay. As a result, Mate was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital.

