WATCH VIDEO: Massive Pro-Palestine Rally In Pune's Kondhwa |

The Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) Pune unit organised a massive pro-Palestine rally on Friday, October 20. In a tweet, the SDPI's Pune unit shared videos and pictures of the rally, expressing their support for Palestine and condemning the ongoing conflict in Gaza. They stated, "Massive protest in support of Palestine and Gaza Genocide by Israel. We, the people of Independent India, are with Palestine and Gaza (sic)."

"The rally took place at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Chowk in Kondhwa Khurd. It was a silent protest to honour the people of Palestine who have lost their lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Participants of all ages, including children, joined the rally, holding banners and Palestinian flags. The protest began at 3:00pm and concluded peacefully at 3:45pm," a press note read.

Israel Flag Stickers Found On Roads, 4 Cases Registered

Stickers with pictures of the Israel flag have been found pasted on roads in some parts of the city following which the police have registered four FIRs against a number of people, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, some people allegedly pasted stickers of the Israel flag on roads in Kondhwa, Bhawani Peth, Nana Peth and Pune cantonment areas with the intention of disturbing social harmony and disrespect late Friday night, against the backdrop of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The cases have been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot -if rioting be committed - if not committed) with Samarth, Khadak, Lashkar and Kondhwa police stations, the officials said.

"Some people pasted Israel flag stickers on roads in the jurisdiction of Samarth and Khadak police stations. We have registered two offences against five people," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandeep Singh Gill said.

An offence was also registered against four people for the alleged act with Lashkar police station, DCP (Zone II) Smartana Patil said.

Besides, a case was registered against unidentified persons with the Kondhwa police station, another official said.

