 Pune Weather Update: Countdown To Winter Begins
According to Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, it's not quite the beginning of winter just yet

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
The slight chill in the morning air in Pune has raised questions about whether this signals the onset of the winter season. To gain a better understanding, we contacted Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea. According to his analysis, it's not quite the beginning of winter just yet.

Dr Singh pointed out, "On Monday, Pune recorded a temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius. This is the first time this season that the temperature has dropped below 19 degrees Celsius. For reference, on the same day last year, Pune recorded a temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius."

He further noted, "Over the next two days, we can expect another 1-2 degrees Celsius decrease in minimum temperature. However, there is no significant temperature decline anticipated over the next 7 days."

