 Watch Video: BJP Leader Madhavi Latha Addresses RSS Workers In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWatch Video: BJP Leader Madhavi Latha Addresses RSS Workers In Pune

Watch Video: BJP Leader Madhavi Latha Addresses RSS Workers In Pune

Madhavi Latha lost in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad constituency to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi by 3,38,087 votes

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Watch Video: BJP Leader Madhavi Latha Addresses RSS Workers In Pune | X/@Kompella_MLatha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Latha on Friday addressed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in Pune's Moti Bagh.

A post on her X (formerly Twitter) account read, "Madhavi Latha was invited to RSS Mukhyalaya Pune, Moti Bagh, to address prominent RSS workers. She had a very fruitful interactive session discussing various important issues with them."

Latha lost in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad constituency to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi by 3,38,087 votes.

Read Also
PHOTOS: 10 Forts Near Pune Where You Can Go For Monsoon Trek
article-image

Latha was the saffron party’s first-ever female candidate in Telangana. The party fielded her to challenge Owaisi’s dominance in the predominantly Muslim constituency. Her campaign primarily focussed on development, women’s rights, and alleged Muslim radicalisation. Latha also landed in controversy after she directed an imaginary arrow at a mosque in the city. On the day of the polls, she personally examined the voter IDs of burqa-clad Muslim women at one of the polling booths. Subsequently, a case was lodged against her.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Viral Video: Duo Arrested For Performing Dangerous Stunt For Instagram Reel

Pune Viral Video: Duo Arrested For Performing Dangerous Stunt For Instagram Reel

Pune Video: 'Koyta Gang' Barges Into House, Assaults Three Family Members In Kirkatwadi

Pune Video: 'Koyta Gang' Barges Into House, Assaults Three Family Members In Kirkatwadi

PHOTOS: MIT-ADT University Celebrates International Yoga Day In Grand Style

PHOTOS: MIT-ADT University Celebrates International Yoga Day In Grand Style

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents Eager for Quicker Passport Issuance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents Eager for Quicker Passport Issuance

Aurangabad: APFBDC Benefits 92K Beneficiaries with ₹7,330 Crore in Loans

Aurangabad: APFBDC Benefits 92K Beneficiaries with ₹7,330 Crore in Loans