Watch Video: BJP Leader Madhavi Latha Addresses RSS Workers In Pune | X/@Kompella_MLatha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Latha on Friday addressed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in Pune's Moti Bagh.

A post on her X (formerly Twitter) account read, "Madhavi Latha was invited to RSS Mukhyalaya Pune, Moti Bagh, to address prominent RSS workers. She had a very fruitful interactive session discussing various important issues with them."

Smt. Madhavi Latha ji was invited to RSS Mukhyalaya Pune, Moti Bagh, to address prominent RSS workers. She had a very fruitful interactive session discussing various important issues with them.@RSSorg pic.twitter.com/nmr2V9OQrs — Kompella Madhavi Latha (@Kompella_MLatha) June 21, 2024

Latha lost in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad constituency to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi by 3,38,087 votes.

Latha was the saffron party’s first-ever female candidate in Telangana. The party fielded her to challenge Owaisi’s dominance in the predominantly Muslim constituency. Her campaign primarily focussed on development, women’s rights, and alleged Muslim radicalisation. Latha also landed in controversy after she directed an imaginary arrow at a mosque in the city. On the day of the polls, she personally examined the voter IDs of burqa-clad Muslim women at one of the polling booths. Subsequently, a case was lodged against her.