PHOTOS: 10 Forts Near Pune Where You Can Go For Monsoon Trek

By: Aakash Singh | June 21, 2024
Purandar Fort, a significant historical site, is known for its majestic views and rich Maratha heritage. It is located approximately 50 kilometers southeast of Pune
Historic Sinhagad fort provides cheapest and closest option for Punekars for a trek or one-day trip. It is at around 20 km from Pune.
Rajgad Fort, a historic fort in Maharashtra, served as the capital of the Maratha Empire under Shivaji Maharaj for nearly 26 years. It is located about 60 kilometers southwest of Pune
Tikona Fort, also known as Vitandgad, is a hill fort in Maharashtra. It is located about 60 kilometers northwest of Pune, near the Pawna Dam
Lohagad Fort is a popular hill fort situated near Lonavala in Pune district, Maharashtra. It is approximately 60 kilometers of Pune
Shivneri Fort is a historic fort located near Junnar in Pune district, Maharashtra. It is approximately 90 kilometers north of Pune. The fort is renowned as the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Korigad fort is located in Lonavala and is one the easiest treks yet which provides scenic experiences
Torna Fort is located near Pune at 50 kilometers. This fort holds historical significance as it was the first fort captured by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Raigad Fort, located approximately 140 kilometers from Pune, served as the capital of the Maratha Empire under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Pratapgad Fort is situated about 140 kilometers from Pune, near the town of Mahabaleshwar. This fort is famous for the Battle of Pratapgad in 1659
