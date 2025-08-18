Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Science Park Launches Advanced Robotics Lab To Boost Student Innovation And Skills | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A state-of-the-art Robotics Lab was inaugurated at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Science Park on Friday, offering students an advanced platform to explore robotics, electronics, and programming. The facility, developed through a joint initiative of Leadership for Equity and Robotex India, aims to nurture problem-solving, creativity, and innovation among young learners.

“The Robotics Lab will prove useful in providing students with hands-on experience in the worlds of science, technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence, thereby enhancing their skills. This laboratory is not just about teaching technology, it is about helping students solve problems, giving space for their creativity, and encouraging them to participate in the future economy with confidence. Through this Robotics Lab, it will be possible to train students in robotics, electronics, and programming, enabling them to develop innovations,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shekhar Singh at the inauguration.

The launch, held as part of Independence Day celebrations, marks a significant step in advancing STEM learning opportunities for civic school students. Science Park’s Founding Director Praveen Tupe, CEO Dr. Shraddha Khaparia, Leadership for Equity’s Founder and CEO Madhukar Reddy Banuri, COO Damini Mainkar, and Robotex India’s Operations Head Manisha Sawant were present on the occasion.

The Robotics Lab follows the recent establishment of a Computer Science Coding Lab at the Science Park, where students have been learning block-based coding and creating projects. With the addition of robotics, students will now be able to engage in more advanced programming and innovation. “This will enable them to learn robotics and programming in greater depth, leading them to create new innovations and broaden their perspective,” said Damini Mainkar.

Students will also be trained to compete in robotics challenges such as the Entrepreneurship Challenge, Line Follower, Maze Solver, and Girls Fire Fight. “These competitions will not only enhance students’ technical abilities but also help them develop teamwork, leadership skills, and problem-solving capabilities,” said Manisha Sawant.

To ensure the initiative’s long-term sustainability, selected teachers will undergo specialized training and mentoring. “Trained teachers will guide students in the lab, ensuring the learning continues beyond workshops and creates lasting impact,” explained Dr. Shraddha Khaparia.