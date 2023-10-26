WATCH VIDEO: 2 Dead, 16 Injured As Luxury Bus Collides With Truck On Pune-Solapur Highway

2 Dead, 16 Injured As Luxury Bus Collides With Truck On Pune-Solapur Highway |

Two people lost their lives and 16 others sustained injuries when a luxury bus travelling from Omerga to Pune on the Pune-Solapur National Highway collided with a stationary cement transport truck at Patas in Daund. The accident occurred between 5:00am and 5:30am on Thursday.

According to available information, a private luxury bus was en route from Omerga to Pune on the Pune-Solapur National Highway when it collided with the parked truck. Two individuals lost their lives in the accident, while 16 others sustained injuries. The injured have been transferred to a private hospital in Patas for medical treatment.

The accident resulted in the complete destruction of the front part of the luxury bus. Besdies, the road was strewn with cement from the overturned truck, leading to traffic disruptions. Authorities were forced to redirect traffic to alternative routes to manage the situation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was triggered by a tire burst.

