Watch Video: 15-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Flying Kite In Nashik On Makar Sankranti Eve | Representative Photo

On the eve of Makar Sankranti, a 15-year-old boy lost his life while attempting to retrieve a kite entangled in electric wires. The victim, identified as Bhagyesh Vijay Wagh, a 10th-grade student, succumbed to electrocution when he used a steel rod to dislodge the kite. The incident occurred around 3:30pm on Sunday near Sai Ram Row House in the Pathardi Phata area of Nashik.

Witnesses reported that a group of children was engaged in kite-flying activities when tragedy struck. Bhagyesh, in an attempt to free a trapped kite, unintentionally made contact with the electric wires. Residents of the locality rushed him to a nearby private hospital for immediate medical attention. Subsequently, his father transferred him to the district government hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Bhagyesh, survived by his mother, father, and brother, was a student in the 10th grade. The incident has left the community in shock and grief, casting a pall of sorrow over the area.

As news of the incident spread, locals expressed their condolences and shared their concerns about the dangers associated with kite-flying near electric wires. The tragic event serves as a poignant reminder of the need for caution during festive celebrations, urging the community to prioritise safety to prevent such unfortunate accidents.