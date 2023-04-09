 WATCH: Heavy rains lash Pune with hailstorm in parts of the city
Punekars took to Twitter to post videos of rain, and hailstorms along with photos of uprooted trees.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
Heavy rains in Pune on Sunday led to traffic snarls, uprooting of trees, wall collapse and water-logging in Pune on Sunday.

As per the report by Sakal,  a wall collapse was reported on Shankar Sheth Road in Anand Park Society. Punekars took to Twitter to post videos of rain, and hailstorms along with photos of uprooted trees.

Temp drops in city

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light to moderate spells of rains coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the Pune district till April 9.

The temperature of the city witnessed a dip due to rains. Recently, the Met Department predicted above-normal heatwave days are predicted in most parts of central, east and northwest India during this period.

It has also predicted a significantly higher number of heatwave days in Maharashtra along with several other states. 

A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

India logged its hottest February this year since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD.

However, above-normal rainfall (37.6 mm against a normal of 29.9 mm) due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March.

Unique idea by IITM scientist in Pune: Learning about universe, climate change over pint of beer
