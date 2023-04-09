Unique idea by IITM scientist in Pune: Learning about universe, climate change over pint of beer

Discussions and workshops on science topics are common in schools, colleges and formal events, but people have now started having casual chats on a plethora of science topics such as machines, universe and climate change in informal settings like pubs, lounges and cafes and that too over a pint of beer. Their logic is: "Science + craft beer - jargon and seriousness = Super Fun!" Yes, you heard it right!

Idea by IITM scientist

A bunch of science enthusiasts from Pune, led by climate scientist Anoop Mahajan from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), are on a mission to reduce the gap between science and the common public with their unique outreach initiative called 'Science on Tap'.

Science on Tap

As part of the initiative, they rope in experts to unlock mysteries around some of the complex subjects during the interactive sessions. Mahajan, the brain behind 'Science on Tap', which offers discussions on science at local pubs and bars, said the outreach initiative has been started with an aim to reduce the gap between science and people.

"There is a lot of misinformation. People do not know what information is correct and what is fake. Most people are exposed to information on social media that is unverified, and this dissemination of misinformation is for all subjects, including science," he told PTI.

Generally, a lot of science outreach programmes are conducted, mostly aimed at children and those who are already doing some work in that particular subject.

Cafe or a bar?

"All such outreach events take place in formal settings like auditoriums, schools and colleges where access is limited. Even if we organise talks by inviting experts to an auditorium and keep them open to all, the chances are people won't come," Mahajan said. "So, we decided to reach out to the general public and tried to find out where these young people go to have a good time. The answer was restaurants, lounges, cafes or their favourite bar or pub, and then it was decided to hold discussions at such places," he said.

Mahajan said they keep the chats casual and interactive so that these sessions go well with the place and mood.

"We wanted people to ask questions without thinking about how simple or basic the question is. As far as the audience is concerned, our target is not only young people, but those who are currently running the world, making decisions and owning businesses," he said.

Varied topics are discussed in these meet-upss

Initially, topics pertaining to climate change and monsoon were covered in which Mahajan had the expertise, but later it was realised that people had interests in a wider range of subjects related to mathematics, biology, physics, and organic chemistry.

"We then started conducting sessions on topics ranging from mathematics, artificial intelligence, organic chemistry, climate change, the science of food, science of machine learning, the universe, and many more," said Mahajan.

30 sessions till now

So far, 30 sessions on varied topics have been conducted in which the experts in each respective domain were invited to discuss the subjects, he said.

"On April 23, we have organised the 'Science on Tap' session on an interesting subject - The Science of Colour -- in which the thrust would be on how we perceive certain colours, if animals look at colours the same way humans do, and how these colours have evolved," Mahajan added.

This is a one-of-its-kind initiative to bring science that happens within laboratories to everyone in the community, said Dr Amrita Hazra, a microbiologist and biological chemist at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, who conducted a session at a brewery on the 'Science of Fermentation'.

"The impression that most people have about science is that it is a difficult and dry topic. Having a space where one gets to meet a scientist in an informal setting, listen to the science they are working on, their stories from the laboratory, and then just chat with them over some food and drink makes science interesting and real," she said.

Dr Hazra, who is working on how vitamins are made and exchanged by bacteria in the natural world, said the setting where she conducted the discussion was also great.

Mattresses on the floor of a brewery

She said mattresses were laid out on the floor of a brewery where everyone sat, surrounded by large fermentation vats and she stood in front of one while talking about how microbes conduct various types of fermentation.

Shraddha Rathod, a conservation biologist and a researcher, who attends such discussions on a regular basis, said Pune has so many research institutes, but she noticed that scientists and non-scientists do not move in the same circle.

Science + craft beer - jargon and seriousness = Super Fun!

"Science on Tap is the only platform I know which brings the two together. And how? Science + craft beer - jargon and seriousness = Super Fun!" she said.

"Scientists from various fields, including those working on marine life, wildlife, bacteria in your gut, fungi, ethnography, climate change, world history, and many more, talk about their work in a very simple and casual way," she said.

Rathod said she not only gets to learn something new in every discussion, but also gets the most up-to-date research simplified "from the horse's mouth".

"I love the part where I can interact one-on-one with the speakers and attendees, who I know are interested in the same subject. I am always waiting for their next discussion and getting to learn about some very exciting science," she added.