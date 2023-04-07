 Pune: Command Hospital celebrates World Health Day 2023
Pune: Command Hospital celebrates World Health Day 2023

Since 1950 under the sponsorship of WHO and other related organisations, World health day is celebrated on April 7 every year.

Updated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
The Command Hospital (Southern Command) in Pune clelbrated the World Health Day on April 7.

As part of the celebration, a walkathon was organised in the morning followed by an interactive discussion on women's health by the commandant. Around 300 women attended this lecture.

World Health Day celebration marks the World Health Organisation's (WHO) foundation day.

WHO plays a decisive role in the effort to contain diseases which have transnational ramifications and issuing guidelines on them. 

