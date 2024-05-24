Waluj Gram Panchayat Officials, Members Disqualified for Illegal Mobile Tower Erection | File Image

The Divisional Commissioner had declared all the members of the Waluj Gram Panchayat ineligible for breaching the rules while giving permission for erecting a mobile tower of the Jio Company near Ashram School in Kalanagar.

The divisional commissioner also issued a punitive order against the Block Development Officer in the connection as well. The action was initiated on Monday.

The Sarpanch, Deputy Sarpanch and the members granted permission to the Jio Digital Fibre Ltd, Ahmedabad to erect a new mobile phone tower at Shiv Shakti Colony, Ramrai Road in Gangapur Taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar revenue circle.

Rules were breached

All the rules were breached while giving the permission and no resolution was passed in the Gram Panchayat and no agreement was made with the company. Similarly, the records were not mentioned in the office. The revenue of the government was dumped due to this illegal activity. As no safety permission was taken to erect the tower, the lives of the residents are in danger, the administration claimed.

As the residents of this area opposed the erection of the tower and it was the danger to the students studying in the Ashram School, social worker Bhayyasaheb Bhaskar Chavan made a complaint with the divisional commissioner on December 2, 2022.

In the complaint, he demanded that strict action should be taken against the Sarpanch, Deputy Sarpanch and members should be declared ineligible.

Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad conducted an inquiry in the matter and listened to both the sides. He declared all the officials and the members ineligible as per the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958 section 39 (1) on Monday.

Accordingly, Sarpanch Saeeda Nabi Pathan, Deputy Sarpanch Yogesh Dattu Aargade, members Aminabi Ismail Pathan, Popatrao Bankar, Ashabi Azim Shaikh, Rahul Machindra Bhalerao, Manjusha Jaiswal, Firoz Pathan, Namrata Sable, Shaikh Chand, Shamim Shaikh Jamil Ahmed, Ranjana Bhonde, Vimal Chape, Sachin Kakade, Kalpana Tupe, Yousuf Qureshi, Samina Begum Amjad Khan Pathan were declared ineligible.