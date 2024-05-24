 Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Pune Porsche Crash Case Accused, Received Atal Award From Ex-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari In 2022 (DID YOU KNOW?)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVishal Agarwal, Father Of Pune Porsche Crash Case Accused, Received Atal Award From Ex-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari In 2022 (DID YOU KNOW?)

Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Pune Porsche Crash Case Accused, Received Atal Award From Ex-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari In 2022 (DID YOU KNOW?)

A picture of Vishal Agarwal receiving the award from Bhagat Singh Koshyari is available on Bramha Realty & Infrastructure's Facebook page, which has now been flooded with "#boycottbrahmarealty" comments

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Pune Porsche Crash Case Accused, Received Atal Award From Ex-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari In 2022 (DID YOU KNOW?) |

Vishal Agarwal, the father of the juvenile who allegedly mowed down two IT professionals with his speeding Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, was arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded in police custody for handing over his car to his underage son, thus exposing him to danger.

Did You Know?

Vishal Agarwal, a prominent city-based builder who owns Bramha Realty & Infrastructure, was honoured with the Atal Award in 2022. He received the award for excellence in real estate from then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. A picture of Agarwal receiving the award from Koshyari is available on Bramha Realty & Infrastructure's Facebook page, which has now been flooded with "#boycottbrahmarealty" comments.

What is the Atal Award?

The Atal Award was introduced in 2000 by its founder Dileep Chand Yadav at a district level in honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to a release, "This award was motivation to people of India who contributed strongly to our society in various categories such as sports, cultural, social work, medical, health, public service, etc. Later, this award was introduced at the state & national level by the Atal Bharat Sports & Cultural Association." As per the intro written on the Atal Award Committee's Facebook page, it is a "civilian award, which is given for your progress in the service done for your outstanding work in sports, arts, education, medicine, PwD, special Category, literature, social service and science."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Meet Gaus Shaikh, Who Wrote Exam With Feet And Scored 78% in Class 12

Maharashtra: Meet Gaus Shaikh, Who Wrote Exam With Feet And Scored 78% in Class 12

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Army Chief General Manoj Pande Reviews Passing Out Parade At National Defence...

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Army Chief General Manoj Pande Reviews Passing Out Parade At National Defence...

Aurangabad: Maharashtra Seeking Finance From World Bank for Marathwada Water Grid Project, Says CM...

Aurangabad: Maharashtra Seeking Finance From World Bank for Marathwada Water Grid Project, Says CM...

Maharashtra: FIR Filed After Goat Sacrifice At Kolhapur's Mahalakshmi Temple

Maharashtra: FIR Filed After Goat Sacrifice At Kolhapur's Mahalakshmi Temple

Pune Civic Body Claims 98% Pre-Monsoon Work Complete, Residents Skeptical

Pune Civic Body Claims 98% Pre-Monsoon Work Complete, Residents Skeptical