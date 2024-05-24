Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Pune Porsche Crash Case Accused, Received Atal Award From Ex-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari In 2022 (DID YOU KNOW?) |

Vishal Agarwal, the father of the juvenile who allegedly mowed down two IT professionals with his speeding Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, was arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded in police custody for handing over his car to his underage son, thus exposing him to danger.

Did You Know?

Vishal Agarwal, a prominent city-based builder who owns Bramha Realty & Infrastructure, was honoured with the Atal Award in 2022. He received the award for excellence in real estate from then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. A picture of Agarwal receiving the award from Koshyari is available on Bramha Realty & Infrastructure's Facebook page, which has now been flooded with "#boycottbrahmarealty" comments.

What is the Atal Award?

The Atal Award was introduced in 2000 by its founder Dileep Chand Yadav at a district level in honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to a release, "This award was motivation to people of India who contributed strongly to our society in various categories such as sports, cultural, social work, medical, health, public service, etc. Later, this award was introduced at the state & national level by the Atal Bharat Sports & Cultural Association." As per the intro written on the Atal Award Committee's Facebook page, it is a "civilian award, which is given for your progress in the service done for your outstanding work in sports, arts, education, medicine, PwD, special Category, literature, social service and science."