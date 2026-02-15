Viral Video Shows Constable Taking ₹14 Lakh Bribe To Stall Buddha Leni Blast Probe; Cop Suspended | WATCH VIDEO

Viral Video Shows Constable Taking ₹14 Lakh Bribe To Stall Buddha Leni Blast Probe; Cop Suspended | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A video allegedly showing a constable taking Rs 14 lakh as a bribe for a senior officer to avoid investigating blasts near the Aurangabad (Buddha) Leni area has gone viral on social media. Constable Ganesh Gaikwad of the Begumpura police station is seen allegedly accepting the bribe for Inspector Mangesh Jagtap. Taking cognisance of the incident, PI Jagtap has been immediately transferred to headquarters, and Gaikwad has been suspended, Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Ratnakar Nawale said.

Watch Video:

The blasts and explosions linked to mining activity in the Buddha Leni area came to light in June 2025. The world-famous Aurangabad Caves (Buddha Leni) were reportedly in danger due to the blasts. Several cracks developed in the important Cave No. 7. As per the directives of the High Court, a case in this regard was registered with the Begumpura police station. Around 10 to 15 JCBs and poclaines were allegedly used for mining in the area. The impact of the heavy blows from the poclaines and JCBs reached the caves, leading to cracks. The historic World Heritage monuments suffered wear and tear due to mining.

In the viral video, some people are seen counting currency notes and placing them in a bag. Bundles of notes counted as one, two, three, four, five and seven lakh are kept in the bag. Initially, a total of Rs 13 lakh is placed in the bag, but Gaikwad allegedly demands an additional Rs 1 lakh, a conversation that can be heard in the video. Another video from his cabin has also surfaced, though the conversation in it is not clear.

Cave No. 7 is significant from a sculptural perspective. A mural in the cave depicts several women singing and dancing. The cave also features sculptures of Tara, Hariti, Panchik and Vajrapani. The sculpture of Avalokiteshwara with four hands is considered important. Several visitors from across the country and abroad visit Buddha Leni to see the monuments.

DCP Nawale said a detailed investigation of the video would be conducted and that it would not hamper the ongoing investigation into the blasts. “As a first action, the policeman has been suspended, and PI has been transferred to the headquarters. Strict action will be taken if they are found guilty after the investigation,” he said.