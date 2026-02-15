 Students Worship Parents, Express Gratitude During Matru-Pitru Pujan Divas In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Matru-Pitru Pujan Divas’ was celebrated with enthusiasm in an emotional and cultural atmosphere at Sanskruti Global School and Junior College, Savangi, on Saturday. Students expressed gratitude towards their parents and worshipped them on the occasion. Parents were moved by the gesture of their children.

The programme was organised under the 10-point programme of the district administration and conceptualised by District Collector Deelip Swami. District Collector Swami, Education Officer (Secondary) Ashwini Lathkar, Sunil Adik and Manisha Adik, among others, were present.

The programme began with the chanting of Vedic mantras. Principal Babasaheb Moralkar delivered the introductory speech and emphasised the role of parents in the lives of children.

More than 600 students, along with their parents and grandparents, participated in the event. The students performed aukshan for their parents. Later, they offered garlands and bowed before them.

District Collector Swami said, “The respect of parents is the real culture. Parents and grandparents have immense respect in our culture, and children are nurtured by the teachings provided by their parents. However, times are changing, and old people have to live in old age homes.”

Varad Waghalwale and Ankita Kuber conducted the proceedings of the function, while Ranveer Bahure proposed the vote of thanks.

