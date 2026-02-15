 Gun Found In MLC Sanjay Kenekar’s Office Triggers Tension In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Gun Found In MLC Sanjay Kenekar’s Office Triggers Tension In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tension prevailed in the city for some time after a gun was found in the office of MLC Sanjay Kenekar at Kranti Chowk on Saturday. The weapon was later identified as an air gun and not a pistol. A case has been registered against its owner, Ritesh Sontosh Holkar (23, Sainagar, Satara), with the Kranti Chowk police station.

According to the police, Holkar had gone to Kenekar’s office to seek a recommendation letter for a contractual job with the municipal corporation. He allegedly forgot his bag in the office, which contained the air gun.

When Kenekar’s associates entered the office, they found the unattended bag. On checking it, they found what appeared to be a pistol and immediately informed the Kranti Chowk police. Later in the afternoon, it was confirmed that the weapon was an air gun.

The news of a gun being found in Kenekar’s office spread rapidly across the city, leading to tension for some time. When the police took the weapon into custody and examined it, they confirmed it was an air gun. The police then traced the owner and found that it belonged to Holkar, who was taken into custody.

Holkar is studying in the third year of BSc and has been searching for a job for the past few days. He had visited Kenekar’s office on Friday evening to obtain a recommendation letter for a contractual position with the municipal corporation. He had purchased the air gun online for fun but allegedly forgot the bag containing it in the office.

