 ₹294 Crore Pune Deal Sealed, Lodha Developers Buys 80% Stake In SRPL To Expand Business
Lodha Developers Ltd has acquired an 80 percent stake in Pune-based Solidrise Realty Pvt Ltd for Rs 294 crore. The deal will strengthen Lodha’s presence in Pune and support expansion plans. The company also reported steady quarterly profit growth and continues to expand its land bank across major cities.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Lodha Developers Ltd has acquired an 80% stake in Pune-based Solidrise Realty Pvt Ltd for ₹294 crore. | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd has acquired an 80 per cent stake in Solidrise Realty Pvt Ltd (SRPL), a Pune-based real estate company.

The total cost of the deal is Rs 294.07 crore. After this acquisition, SRPL will become a subsidiary of Lodha Developers.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it has signed a share purchase agreement to complete the transaction. SRPL is involved in real estate development in Pune.

Expansion Strategy

This deal is part of Lodha Developers’ expansion strategy. The company is strengthening its presence in key housing markets across India.

It already has a strong footprint in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru. Recently, it also entered the Delhi-NCR residential market.

The company acquires land through direct purchases and also by forming partnerships with landowners. This helps it maintain a strong pipeline of future projects.

Strong Financial Performance

Last month, Lodha Developers reported a 1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 956.9 crore for the October-December quarter of the 2025-26 financial year.

In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 944.4 crore.

Its total income increased to Rs 4,775.4 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 4,146.6 crore a year ago.

Growing Project Pipeline

During the October-December quarter, the company acquired five land parcels in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

These projects have an estimated sales value of nearly Rs 34,000 crore.

So far, Lodha Developers has developed more than 100 million square feet of real estate.

With this latest Pune acquisition, the company aims to further expand its business and strengthen its position in India’s property market.

