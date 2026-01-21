Viral Video Shows A Rare Natural Spectacle On Pune's Tilak Bridge: Cobra Pair Spotted Mating Amid Busy City Traffic | WATCH

Viral Video Shows A Rare Natural Spectacle On Tilak Bridge: Cobra Pair Spotted Mating Amid Busy City Traffic | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pune: A rare sight of nature was witnessed today on the historic Tilak Bridge, located in the heart of Pune city. A large crowd of citizens gathered to watch the natural mating of a pair of cobras (Nag-Nagin) on this bridge situated in a busy residential area. The video of this incident has since become a viral topic of discussion on social media.

Watch Video:

The event created an atmosphere of curiosity and wonder in the area for some time. Several amateur photographers and snake enthusiasts rushed to the spot to witness this wondrous cycle of nature. However, as the crowd grew, there was a risk of disturbing the snakes' natural behaviour. Recognising this, local environmental activists and "Sarpamitras" (snake friends) immediately reached the scene and appealed to the public to maintain a safe distance.

Commenting on the incident, wildlife experts have issued strict instructions to the citizens. It has been advised to avoid interference in their activity. Human interference during the natural processes of snakes can startle them or put their lives at risk. Residents have been asked to maintain a safe distance. It is essential to maintain a distance of at least 10 to 15 feet while observing such sights.

Noise pollution is another thing that the wildlife experts have warned against. Loud noises or camera flashes can distress snakes; therefore, it is necessary to maintain silence.

The appearance of wildlife in a bustling city like Pune is considered a sign of local biodiversity. Environmentalists are sharing the message saying, "Citizens should not panic; instead, they should respect this natural process and allow them [the snakes] to remain in solitude."

This incident is particularly notable because Tilak Bridge is a high-traffic zone connecting Shaniwar Peth and Deccan Gymkhana. Given that the Pune Grand Tour is currently passing through the city, the area is already under heavy surveillance and sees increased pedestrian movement.