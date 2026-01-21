Pune Crime: Wagholi Man Lured Through Gay Dating App, Robbed & Assaulted In Kondhwa | Freepik

A 27-year-old man from Pune was allegedly assaulted and robbed after being lured into a meeting through a same-sex dating app, officials said on Wednesday.



The victim was targeted through a gay dating app and robbed of valuables worth ₹80,300. The victim is a resident of Wagholi. On the day of the incident, he received a message from a user named "I'm Top".



After initial conversations, the user introduced himself as Raheel and asked the victim to meet near Sheetal Petrol Pump in Kondhwa. However, upon reaching the location, the victim found Raheel accompanied by three other men. Gaining his trust, they convinced him to accompany them to a secluded field near Pansare Nagar and Bharati Vedant International School.





Once isolated, the group allegedly assaulted the victim and threatened him with a weapon. They forcibly took his mobile phone, gold and silver ornaments, cash, and also withdrew money from his ATM card before escaping.



Traumatised by the attack, the victim immediately approached the Kondhwa police station and filed a complaint. Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and launched an investigation.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, a police official said, "The victim met them through the app in January and later came for a meeting. Scrutiny of the dating app profile, phone records, CCTV footage, and bank transactions to trace the suspects is underway."