PMC Elections 2026: BJP To Decide Co-Opted Corporators, No Seat For Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena In Pune, Says Murlidhar Mohol

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation & Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol | File Photo

Pune: As Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections have concluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining a massive majority by winning 119 seats out of a total of 165 seats, curiosity regarding the co-opted corporators (nominated corporators) is at its peak. However, BJP leader and Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol has clarified that senior party leaders will decide on this.

Mohol, however, said that no seats would be allotted to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He stated that although the BJP is set to choose 10 co-opted corporators, not a single seat would be given to the Shiv Sena. Mohol explained that the alliance with the Shinde-led Sena had broken before the nomination process, and therefore, they would not be allotted any seats.

He was speaking at a “Vartalaap” (Dialogue) programme organised at the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWD). President of the union Brijmohan Patil, General Secretary Mangesh Phalle, and Treasurer Dilip Tayde were also present.

Speaking at the event, Mohol said, “We promised Punekars during the elections that we would make the city flex-free. However, unauthorised flexes belonging even to newly elected corporators have come up across the city. We will keep our word given to the citizens. Therefore, I have instructed the PMC Commissioner to immediately remove all unauthorised flexes in the city,” Mohol informed.

He also emphasised that priority would be given to completing major Pune Municipal Corporation projects.

Mohol stated, “We have a vision for PMC. Our priority will be completing the 24x7 Equitable Water Supply Scheme, the Mula-Mutha Riverfront Development (JAICA funded), the Riverfront Development (RFD), and the Medical College.”

When asked if appointing corporators from the main city to key posts would lead to the neglect of merged villages and suburbs, Mohol replied, “Development doesn’t only happen if a local representative holds a post. We are working with an agenda for all-around development, and the merged villages will definitely see progress.”