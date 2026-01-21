Nashik: Police Seize MD Worth ₹49 Lakh, Arrest Two in Vinchur MIDC Raid | Representative Image

Nashik: In a major and shocking operation, a joint team of the Superintendent of Police (Rural) Special Squad and the Local Crime Branch (Nashik Rural) has carried out a significant action. Acting on reliable confidential information about the sale of the narcotic drug MD (Mephedrone) in the Vinchur MIDC area, the police conducted a raid and seized as much as 701 grams and 05 milligrams of MD drugs.



In this operation, narcotics worth ₹49,10,500 were seized. Along with this, a motorcycle, mobile phones, and cash were also confiscated, taking the total value of the seized material to ₹50,15,500. Two accused have been arrested in this case: Yakub Khalid Momin (age 46, resident of Islampura, Vinchur, Taluka Niphad) and Sandesh Ambadas Fapale (age 35, resident of Maralgoi).



The action was carried out on the road leading from Vinchur MIDC Trifurcation towards MIDC, as well as in the Islampura area of Vinchur (Taluka Niphad). While patrolling against illegal activities, the Nashik Rural SP Special Squad received confidential information.

This information was immediately conveyed to Lasalgaon Police Station Inspector Bhaskar Shinde. Under the guidance of senior officers, a trap was laid and the two suspects were apprehended. According to the police, the international market value of the seized MD is approximately ₹49,10,500.



A case has been registered at Lasalgaon Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway under the guidance of Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Balsahab Patil.