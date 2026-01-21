 Dream Job Alert In Pune: Watch Cricket For Free & Earn ₹400 Per Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDream Job Alert In Pune: Watch Cricket For Free & Earn ₹400 Per Day

Dream Job Alert In Pune: Watch Cricket For Free & Earn ₹400 Per Day

According to the advertisement, 500 people are required to watch cricket matches at a stadium in Swargate. The age limit is between 18 to 60, with "no looks preference" mentioned. The working hours are from 10 am to 10 pm, food will be provided and each participant will be paid ₹400 per day

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Dream Job Alert In Pune: Watch Cricket For Free & Earn ₹400 Per Day | Pexels

Many people dream of earning money without actually having to work, and for some in Pune, that dream may just be coming true.

A unique advertisement published in a Marathi newspaper has gone viral on social media. According to the advertisement, 500 people are required to watch cricket matches at a stadium in Swargate. The age limit is between 18 to 60, with "no looks preference" mentioned. The working hours are from 10 am to 10 pm, food will be provided and each participant will be paid ₹400 per day.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: 30-Cyclist Pile-Up Brings Pune Grand Tour Stage 1 To A Halt | WATCH
article-image

The unusual nature of the offer has caught everyone's attention, sparking curiosity, humour and speculation among netizens.

Reacting to the viral post, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented, "Dream job." Another user wrote, "Quite common. Many political leaders arrange matches with their own brand. Spend ₹3 lakhs odd to show grand attendance." A third user guessed, "Maybe for shooting."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Real Estate News: Sunteck Realty Acquires Two-Acre Land Parcel Near Andheri East Airport For ₹2,500-Crore Project
Mumbai Real Estate News: Sunteck Realty Acquires Two-Acre Land Parcel Near Andheri East Airport For ₹2,500-Crore Project
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
Read Also
Pune Grand Tour 2026: Schools Along Race Route In Pimpri-Chinchwad To Close At Noon On Friday (23rd...
article-image

Check out the comments below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dream Job Alert In Pune: Watch Cricket For Free & Earn ₹400 Per Day
Dream Job Alert In Pune: Watch Cricket For Free & Earn ₹400 Per Day
Pune Crime: Wagholi Man Lured Through Gay Dating App, Robbed & Assaulted In Kondhwa
Pune Crime: Wagholi Man Lured Through Gay Dating App, Robbed & Assaulted In Kondhwa
Pune Civic Polls: 796 Out Of 1,155 Candidates Lose Security Deposit, Shiv Sena Tops List
Pune Civic Polls: 796 Out Of 1,155 Candidates Lose Security Deposit, Shiv Sena Tops List
Nashik: Police Seize MD Worth ₹49 Lakh, Arrest Two In Vinchur MIDC Raid
Nashik: Police Seize MD Worth ₹49 Lakh, Arrest Two In Vinchur MIDC Raid
Jalgaon: Collector Appeals For Mass Participation In Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Program In Nanded
Jalgaon: Collector Appeals For Mass Participation In Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Program In Nanded