Dream Job Alert In Pune: Watch Cricket For Free & Earn ₹400 Per Day | Pexels

Many people dream of earning money without actually having to work, and for some in Pune, that dream may just be coming true.

A unique advertisement published in a Marathi newspaper has gone viral on social media. According to the advertisement, 500 people are required to watch cricket matches at a stadium in Swargate. The age limit is between 18 to 60, with "no looks preference" mentioned. The working hours are from 10 am to 10 pm, food will be provided and each participant will be paid ₹400 per day.

The unusual nature of the offer has caught everyone's attention, sparking curiosity, humour and speculation among netizens.

Reacting to the viral post, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented, "Dream job." Another user wrote, "Quite common. Many political leaders arrange matches with their own brand. Spend ₹3 lakhs odd to show grand attendance." A third user guessed, "Maybe for shooting."

Check out the comments below:

