Pune Grand Tour 2026: Schools Along Race Route In Pimpri-Chinchwad To Close At Noon On Friday (23rd January)

IAS Jitendra Dudi | File Photo

Pune: All government and private schools located along the route of the final stage of the Pune Grand Tour 2026 in Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain open only until noon on Friday (23rd January), following an official order issued by Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

The decision has been taken to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of Stage 4 of the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, a UCI-recognised international cycling competition, and to prevent inconvenience to students due to extensive traffic restrictions and road closures.

According to the notification, the final stage of the race will begin from Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium in Balewadi, enter Pune city limits, and then move into the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate via Rajiv Gandhi Bridge. The race route within Pimpri-Chinchwad will pass through Sangvi, Wakad, Nigdi, Triveni Nagar, Bhosari, Chikhali, Pimpri, and Kalewadi before returning to Pune city limits.

In view of the race, movement of all types of vehicles along the route will be prohibited, and traffic will be diverted to alternate roads. Anticipating heavy congestion and restricted access, the district administration has directed that schools in affected areas function only for the first half of the day.

The order applies to schools in Sangvi, Wakad, Ravet, Tathawade, Punawale, Nigdi Pradhikaran, Indrayani Nagar, Chinchwad MIDC, Bhosari MIDC, Chikhali, Kalewadi, Yashwant Nagar in Pimpri, and Triveni Nagar.

Invoking provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Collector has instructed education authorities to ensure compliance and submit a report confirming implementation of the directive. The race is being jointly organised by the Pune district administration, Bajaj, and the Cycling Federation of India, in accordance with international norms prescribed by the Union Cycliste Internationale.