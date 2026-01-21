 Pune Civic Polls: 796 Out Of 1,155 Candidates Lose Security Deposit, Shiv Sena Tops List
In the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, 1,155 candidates were in the fray for 165 seats. Of these, the security deposit of 796 candidates has been forfeited. This includes 271 independent candidates. Among the political parties, Shiv Sena candidates account for the highest number, at 104, while the security deposit of 4 BJP candidates has also been forfeited.

Shubham Kurale

Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
For the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, the security deposit was ₹2,500 for candidates contesting from reserved seats and ₹5,000 for candidates contesting from general seats. BJP and Shinde Sena candidates contested against each other. Both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party contested together, while Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), and MNS contested the election jointly. Out of 1,155 candidates, the security deposit of 796 candidates has been forfeited. The highest number among these is from the Shiv Sena.

- AAP - 81

- Congress - 58

- Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi - 58

- Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) - 53

- MNS - 38

- BSP - 35

- Nationalist Congress Party - 23

- Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) - 20

- AIMIM - 8

- Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha - 6

- Rashtriya Samaj Paksha - 6

- Samajwadi Bahujan Republican Party - 5

- Samajwadi Party - 5

- BJP - 4

- Janata Samajwadi Party - 2

- Prahar Janshakti Party - 2

- Bahujan Mukti Party - 2

- Republican Party of India (A) - 2

- Lokshakti Party - 2

- Akhil Bharatiya Sena - 1

- People's Republican Party - 1

- Bahujan Bharat Party - 1

- Bahujan Republican Socialist Party - 1

- Bhim Sena - 1

- Rashtriya Samajwadi Party - 1

- Republican Party of India (Khobragade) - 1

- Republican Sena - 1

- Peasants and Workers Party of India - 1

- Samajwadi Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti - 1

- Hindu Bahujan Sena - 1

- Independent - 271

Total = 796

