Viral Video: Security Personnel Sprays Water On Sleeping Passengers At Pune Station, Sparks Criticism

A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage as it depicts security personnel spraying water from a bottle to wake up sleeping passengers at a railway platform in Pune. The footage shows individuals, including a senior citizen, abruptly awakened by the water spray. The video quickly gained attention and drew severe criticism from netizens.
Pune DRM Reacts
In response to the controversy, Indu Rani Dubey, the divisional railway manager (DRM), issued a statement addressing the incident. She expressed her concerns regarding passengers sleeping on platforms, which can inconvenience others. However, she emphasized that the method employed by the security personnel was inappropriate for counseling passengers.
Dubey further assured the public that the concerned staff members have been duly advised to handle such situations with dignity, politeness, and decency. She expressed regret over the incident and acknowledged the need for more respectful approaches when dealing with passengers.
