VIRAL VIDEO: Fatal Head-On Collision On Pune-Solapur Highway Near Daund Kills One | Video Screengrab

Pune: A tragic head-on collision occurred on the Pune-Solapur National Highway near Vakhari village in Daund taluka on Saturday. A tempo travelling from Pune towards Solapur lost control, crossed the divider, and collided directly with another tempo coming from the opposite direction.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accident was captured on CCTV cameras, and a video of it is currently going viral. It clearly shows the tempo veering off its lane before crashing head-on.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles. It caused one fatality on the spot. The accident caused panic among motorists and passersby on this busy highway stretch near the Wakada bridge. Locals report that this area is constantly identified as a frequent accident-prone zone.

Read Also Pune: Motorcyclist Assaulted On Tilak Road After Argument Over Public Smoking

Local police were quick to respond, launching rescue operations and managing traffic flow to clear the highway. Preliminary investigations say that accident happened due to speeding, and driver losing control. This incident has once again raised serious concerns over road safety on the Pune-Solapur highway.