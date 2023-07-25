Vidyadhan Scholarship 2023: SDF Invites Applications From Eligible Students | File

Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) set up by Kumari Shibulal (Patron) and SD Shibulal (Co-founder, Infosys) invites applications for its Vidyadhan scholarship program. The scholarship is for economically backward students, from families with an annual income below Rupees 2 lakhs. The students should have passed their SSC examination in 2023 from Maharashtra with more than 85% (75% for students with disability) marks. The selected students will be eligible for a scholarship amount of Rs 10000/year for HSC.

If they continue to do well, they will be given between Rs 15,000 to Rs 60,000 per year for pursuing degree course.

Those eligible can apply online by logging into www.vidyadhan.org till 31st Aug 2023. For more details, please write to vidyadhan.maharashtra@sdfoundationindia.com

