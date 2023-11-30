VIDEOS: Spectacular Air Show by Suryakiran Aerobatic Team Marks NDA Passing Out Parade Celebration |

In a dazzling display, the Indian Air Force's aerobatic team, Suryakiran, showcased an air show for the parents of passing out cadets from the 145th course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla on Wednesday in Khadakwasla. The breathtaking aerial manoeuvres over the Salaria square captivated the audience, making the 25-minute spectacle a day highlight.

The "Surya Kiran" (Sun Rays) is The Indian Air Force aerobatic display team. The team consisted of nine BAe Hawk Mk132 aircraft from Bidar Air Base.

Passing Out Parade of the 145th Course

The Passing Out Parade of the 145th Course at NDA was presided over by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on November 30. During the ceremony, President Murmu not only reviewed the parade but also laid the foundation stone for a new building for the upcoming 5th Battalion.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu lauded the NDA as a cradle of leadership, emphasising its role in nurturing great warriors. She acknowledged the academy's standing as one of the country's premier training institutes, a stalwart support for the armed forces and the nation. The President expressed confidence that the values and training imparted at NDA would propel cadets forward in life, urging them to embrace new technologies to confront future challenges. She emphasised the importance of facing challenges with courage while upholding the values of the Armed Services.

President Murmu was particularly pleased to witness the historic inclusion of women cadets in the passing out parade's marching contingent for the first time. She deemed this day as truly historic, expressing confidence that these women cadets would elevate the country and the NDA to new heights.

Highlighting the significance of safeguarding India's borders and internal security for peace, stability, and prosperity, the President underscored the nation's commitment to the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' Despite this commitment to global unity, she stressed the preparedness of the forces to handle any external or internal threat that could challenge the country's unity and integrity. President Murmu's address served as an inspiration for the cadets, encouraging them to uphold these principles and face the future with resilience and bravery.