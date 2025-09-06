Videos: Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan |

In a rare sight, Pune’s Kesari Wada Ganpati Mandal’s dhol-tasha pathak performed with postman-inspired costumes during the Ganesh immersion procession on Saturday. Pune’s streets are filled with devotees celebrating the occasion and dhol-tasha processions performing to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha in Pune.

Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan (Video 1) pic.twitter.com/XoTQjb3z65 — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 6, 2025

Immersion processions of Ganesh idols began in Pune with the first 'Manacha' (eminent and revered) idol of Kasba Ganesh mandal on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the 10-day festival.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Minister Chandrakant Patil participated in the procession of Kasba Ganpati that began in the morning amid sounds of 'dhol tasha'.

Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan (Video 2) pic.twitter.com/HLrJnq5TL8 — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 6, 2025

This year’s Ganesh Visarjan procession is expected to be shorter than usual. The five Manache Ganpatis, Kasba Peth, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulsibaug, and Kesariwada, as a tradition, will be leading the procession.

Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan (Video 3) pic.twitter.com/Hulp9bNJ1A — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 6, 2025

The immersion processions arrive from Laxmi Road, Kelkar Road, Tilak Road, and Kumthekar Road that eventually meet at the Alka Talkies chowk, after which the idols head for immersion.