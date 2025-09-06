 Videos: Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVideos: Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan

Videos: Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan

Pune’s Kesari Wada Ganpati Mandal’s dhol-tasha pathak performed with postman-inspired costumes during the Ganesh immersion procession

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Videos: Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan |

In a rare sight, Pune’s Kesari Wada Ganpati Mandal’s dhol-tasha pathak performed with postman-inspired costumes during the Ganesh immersion procession on Saturday. Pune’s streets are filled with devotees celebrating the occasion and dhol-tasha processions performing to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha in Pune. 

Immersion processions of Ganesh idols began in Pune with the first 'Manacha' (eminent and revered) idol of Kasba Ganesh mandal on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the 10-day festival.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Minister Chandrakant Patil participated in the procession of Kasba Ganpati that began in the morning amid sounds of 'dhol tasha'.

This year’s Ganesh Visarjan procession is expected to be shorter than usual. The five Manache Ganpatis, Kasba Peth, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulsibaug, and Kesariwada, as a tradition, will be leading the procession. 

FPJ Shorts
'Say NO To Plastic': Viral Video Shows Years-Old Plastic Packet Still Intact In Soil, Highlighting Threat To Earth
'Say NO To Plastic': Viral Video Shows Years-Old Plastic Packet Still Intact In Soil, Highlighting Threat To Earth
WBSSC Introduces Unique Security Features In SLST Question Papers To Prevent Malpractices, 5.65 Lakh Candidates To Appear'
WBSSC Introduces Unique Security Features In SLST Question Papers To Prevent Malpractices, 5.65 Lakh Candidates To Appear'
Sonam Bajwa Hilariously REACTS As Influencer Mocks Janhvi Kapoor's Prank On Sister Khushi Kapoor & Param Sundari Performance
Sonam Bajwa Hilariously REACTS As Influencer Mocks Janhvi Kapoor's Prank On Sister Khushi Kapoor & Param Sundari Performance
How Mumbai Bids Goodbye: Dhol-Tasha, Dance & Tears Mark Ganpati Visarjan 2025 | Watch Videos
How Mumbai Bids Goodbye: Dhol-Tasha, Dance & Tears Mark Ganpati Visarjan 2025 | Watch Videos

The immersion processions arrive from Laxmi Road, Kelkar Road, Tilak Road, and Kumthekar Road that eventually meet at the Alka Talkies chowk, after which the idols head for immersion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Videos: Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan

Videos: Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan

Lunar Eclipse 2025: 5-Hour Celestial Spectacle To Begin Tomorrow Night Across India

Lunar Eclipse 2025: 5-Hour Celestial Spectacle To Begin Tomorrow Night Across India

28-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered By In-Laws Over Love Marriage In Pune’s Daund

28-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered By In-Laws Over Love Marriage In Pune’s Daund

NCP’s Amol Mitkari Tenders 'Unconditional Apology' Over Remarks On IPS Officer Anjana Krishna

NCP’s Amol Mitkari Tenders 'Unconditional Apology' Over Remarks On IPS Officer Anjana Krishna

VIDEOS: Kasba Ganpati Leads The Way As Visarjan Procession Begins In Pune

VIDEOS: Kasba Ganpati Leads The Way As Visarjan Procession Begins In Pune