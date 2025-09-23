Video: Tribal Woman's Body Dumped Outside Tehsil Office In Karjat Over Burial Space Dispute | Video Grab

Amid a lack of burial space in the Patewadi village of Karjat taluka, a 65-year-old tribal woman’s dead body was dumped outside the tehsil office after their relatives opposed to use of government land offered by the tehsil administration.

The relatives of Baby Pawar, 65, who died Sunday, appealed to the tehsil officers to provide a separate burial place and opposed the offered government land. After repeated requests were ignored by the administration, Pawar’s frustrated relatives dumped her body outside the tehsil office and threatened to bury her in the office premises.

A video of the same incident had gone viral, where her relatives and tribal members are seen gathering in support of the Pawar family.

Shocking in Patewadi village, Karjat taluka: 65-yr-old tribal woman Baby Pawar died Sunday, but no burial space! Villagers opposed govt land use, admin ignored pleas. After 2 days, furious kin & tribals dumped body at tehsil office in protest—threatening to bury it there!… pic.twitter.com/j7S1j3YWz0 — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) September 22, 2025

Vijay Kumbhar, in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned, “Shocking in Patewadi village, Karjat taluka: 65-yr-old tribal woman Baby Pawar died Sunday, but no burial space! Villagers opposed govt land use, admin ignored pleas. After 2 days, furious kin & tribals dumped body at tehsil office in protest—threatening to bury it there!”

The incident has raised concerns about the tribe’s rights and the sensitivity of their demands.