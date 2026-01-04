VIDEO: Satara's Pali Turns Golden As Devotees Celebrate Divine Khandoba-Mhalsa Wedding | Videoscreen grab

To mark the wedding of Lord Khandoba and Goddess Mhalsa in Pali near Karad taluka in Satara, a massive number of devotees gathered on Saturday. Many witnessed this traditional practice on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima. Devotees from Maharashtra and Karnataka celebrated the divine ceremony by showering turmeric and dry coconut, turning the town golden, while videos on social media have gone viral, capturing the grand spiritual event.

The annual pilgrimage to Shri Khandoba temple in Pali village, Karad taluka, is a revered shrine and family deity for millions of devotees in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was cancelled by the district administration. All religious rituals, customs, and traditions of Khandoba were performed locally with the presence of only fifty people, including the chief priests and temple officials.

