Video: RJ Sangram Says He Will Contest Lok Sabha Election From Pune with INC

Pune: RJ Sangram Khopade, who has mesmerized the youth with his voice, is now ready to enter politics and has announced that he will be contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Pune constituency. He made this announcement via a 4-minute video uploaded on social media.

In this video, RJ Sangram has explained his stand behind this decision. 'I am unable to stand the current situation of Pune. We have such a rich history, we have immense potential, but we are still fighting against 19th-century problems like electricity, road conditions, water, garbage, etc. Pune has the same problems as the state of Maharashtra and the country, like politics of hatred, politics of money, communalism, casteism, unemployment, inflation, lethargic bureaucracy, among others, but MH12 (Vehicle registration code for Pune) has been destroyed and nobody is talking about it,' he says. He further explains that Pune has not seen an effective leader for many years; nobody is talking about Pune, and that is the reason he has decided to contest the election and say, 'Punyacha Bola' (Talk about Pune).

Watch the video here:

'If not Congress, then who?'

RJ Sangram further states that he has decided to contest the Lok Sabha election with the Indian National Congress. 'If not Congress, then who?' he asks. Then he goes on mentioning the stalwarts of the party, including Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P. V. Narsimha Rao, Dr. Manmohan Singh, highlighting the role of Congress in shaping the country.

Three victims of fake news

According to this video, Sam Pitroda had introduced RJ Sangram to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi back in 2008, who encouraged him. RJ Sangram then talks about how numerous edited videos of Rahul Gandhi were circulated and claims that there have been three victims of fake news - The truth, Rahul Gandhi, and the citizens of India. 'I am a progressive citizen of a progressive Maharashtra, having the legacy of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. I cannot go with those who milk the insecurities of the people, planted by themselves. Principles of justice, freedom, equality, fraternity, integrity, and love are dear to me, not hatred, and hence, I will be going with INC,' says RJ Sangram.

Need for new ideas

Pune, Maharashtra, and the whole country are in need of new ideas, states RJ Sangram in his video, highlighting the Pune Model for Governance proposed by him, which according to him is an innovative solution.