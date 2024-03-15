VIDEO: Ravindra Dhangekar Alleges PMC Chief Vikram Kumar's Bias Towards BJP In Decision Making | File Photo

Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar on Thursday accused Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar of "betraying the citizens of Pune by consistently favouring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators in decision-making over the past two years".

Dhangekar claimed that Kumar diverted ₹174 crores from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College project and distributed it among various wards, allegedly benefiting BJP corporators. He criticised the allocation, stating that the funds were intended for healthcare but were instead misused for unrelated purposes such as drainage and sewerage.

Furthermore, Dhangekar alleged widespread corruption under Kumar's leadership, including irregularities in tender processes, misuse of funds for projects like sanitary napkins and security, and neglect of pressing issues affecting the community such as encroachment and the welfare of PMPML workers and retirees.

Dhangekar demanded answers from the Commissioner, emphasising that his duty should be to address the concerns of the people rather than advancing the agenda of the BJP.