VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Discovers What Dalits Eat as He Cooks 'Harbharyachi Bhaji' at Tempo Driver's Home in Kolhapur |

In a delicious twist to his Kolhapur visit, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday posted a video of him cooking and enjoying Dalit cuisine at the home of a Dalit tempo driver, where he helped prepare a meal in their kitchen.

He shared the video and wrote, "Even today, very few people know about Dalit kitchens. As Shahu Patole said, 'Nobody knows what Dalits eat.' Intrigued by what they eat, how they cook, and its social and political significance, I spent an afternoon with Ajay Tukaram Sanade and Anjana Tukaram Sanade."

Gandhi was assisted by Shahu Patole

Gandhi was assisted by Shahu Patole, who has written a book about food traditions among Dalits in Marathwada. Patole's book, originally written in Marathi and now translated into English as 'Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada', highlights the foods eaten by Dalits.

"They honored me by inviting me to their home in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, to help out in the kitchen. Together, we cooked 'chane ke saag ki sabzi,' 'harbharyachi bhaji,' and 'tuvar dal' with brinjal," the former Congress president said.

"Drawing on Patole and the Sanade family's personal experiences with caste and discrimination, we discussed the lack of awareness about Dalit cuisine and the importance of documenting this culture," he added.

Gandhi asserted that the Constitution gives Bahujans a share and rights, and "we will protect that Constitution." However, he emphasized that true inclusion and equality for all in society will be possible only when every Indian strives with the spirit of brotherhood in their hearts.