 VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Discovers What Dalits Eat as He Cooks 'Harbharyachi Bhaji' at Tempo Driver's Home in Kolhapur
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Discovers What Dalits Eat as He Cooks 'Harbharyachi Bhaji' at Tempo Driver's Home in Kolhapur

VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Discovers What Dalits Eat as He Cooks 'Harbharyachi Bhaji' at Tempo Driver's Home in Kolhapur

He was assisted by Shahu Patole who has written a book about food tradition among Dalits in Marathwada. Shahu Patole had written a book in Marathi and now translated into English 'Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada', to highlight foods eaten by the Dalits.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Discovers What Dalits Eat as He Cooks 'Harbharyachi Bhaji' at Tempo Driver's Home in Kolhapur |

In a delicious twist to his Kolhapur visit, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday posted a video of him cooking and enjoying Dalit cuisine at the home of a Dalit tempo driver, where he helped prepare a meal in their kitchen.

He shared the video and wrote, "Even today, very few people know about Dalit kitchens. As Shahu Patole said, 'Nobody knows what Dalits eat.' Intrigued by what they eat, how they cook, and its social and political significance, I spent an afternoon with Ajay Tukaram Sanade and Anjana Tukaram Sanade."

Gandhi was assisted by Shahu Patole

Gandhi was assisted by Shahu Patole, who has written a book about food traditions among Dalits in Marathwada. Patole's book, originally written in Marathi and now translated into English as 'Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada', highlights the foods eaten by Dalits.

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)

"They honored me by inviting me to their home in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, to help out in the kitchen. Together, we cooked 'chane ke saag ki sabzi,' 'harbharyachi bhaji,' and 'tuvar dal' with brinjal," the former Congress president said.

"Drawing on Patole and the Sanade family's personal experiences with caste and discrimination, we discussed the lack of awareness about Dalit cuisine and the importance of documenting this culture," he added.

Gandhi asserted that the Constitution gives Bahujans a share and rights, and "we will protect that Constitution." However, he emphasized that true inclusion and equality for all in society will be possible only when every Indian strives with the spirit of brotherhood in their hearts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Teacher Alleges Sexual Harassment by School Admin, Claims Termination Without Action; FIR...

Pune: Teacher Alleges Sexual Harassment by School Admin, Claims Termination Without Action; FIR...

Pune: Congress Reduced Minority Affairs Ministry To 'Muslim Affairs Ministry', says Union Minister...

Pune: Congress Reduced Minority Affairs Ministry To 'Muslim Affairs Ministry', says Union Minister...

Pune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route...

Pune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route...

VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Discovers What Dalits Eat as He Cooks 'Harbharyachi Bhaji' at Tempo Driver's...

VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Discovers What Dalits Eat as He Cooks 'Harbharyachi Bhaji' at Tempo Driver's...

38th Pune International Marathon Set For December 1: All You Need To Know

38th Pune International Marathon Set For December 1: All You Need To Know