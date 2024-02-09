VIDEO: Pune Traffic Police Smashes 571 Modified Motorcycle Silencers In Crackdown | Video Screengrab

The Pune City Traffic Police has launched a rigorous crackdown on motorists found violating Section 198 of the Motor Vehicle Act, particularly those indulging in the modification of motorcycle silencers. This widespread practice not only flouts legal provisions but also significantly contributes to noise pollution, disturbing the peace in various parts of the city, both day and night.

Responding to this pressing concern, the Pune City Traffic Police has initiated a targeted campaign to identify and take stringent action against motorcycle riders with altered silencers across all areas of the city.

DCP (Traffic Branch) Shashikant Borate elaborated on the recent enforcement endeavours, stating, "Our teams conducted a special drive against motorcycles with modified silencers on Thursday and Friday. We took decisive action by removing silencers from 571 motorcycles. The majority of these interventions were concentrated in the Airport, Handewadi, Koregaon Park, Deccan, Bharti Vidyapeeth, and Hadapsar traffic divisions."

Borate also urged citizens to promptly report instances of motorcycle riders using modified silencers. In case of witnessing such violations, citizens are encouraged to inform the Pune City Traffic Police via WhatsApp at 8087240400, providing details of the vehicle number and location.

Emphasising the gravity of the issue, Borate affirmed that stringent measures will be taken against both the offenders and vendors involved in the sale of modified silencers to effectively combat this unlawful practice and address the escalating problem of noise pollution.

For each instance of the offence, a fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed initially, escalating to ₹2,000 for subsequent violations, with the motorcycle also subject to confiscation by the police.