VIDEO: Pune Traffic Police Push Broken-Down Bus to Clear Road |

While they face flak for the traffic congestion in Pune, city traffic police were praised for clearing the road by pushing a broken down bus aside in city on Thursday.

The CCTV footage of the act went viral on social media and was posted by the traffic police's social media handles. In the video, the duo can be seen pushing the concerned bus to the side of the road while the vehicles went ahead after the road was cleared.

Taking to X, the Pune Police Traffic division said, "Today at Vaiduwadi Chowk bus number MH 12 VF 4104 was stuck in the middle of the road causing traffic jam when the traffic was eased by Police Naik Dhande and Police Constable Karche by pushing it to one side."

For the uninitiated Pune is known for its severe traffic congestion and mismanagement. The traffic division of the city police continues to face flak for the jammed roads, however, this act by the cops won hearts of Punekars.

Earlier this month, Pune traffic police constables were applauded for promptly resolving the water logging issue and making way for vehicles to move swiftly.

In other news, another cop was praised for returning stolen phone.