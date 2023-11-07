VIDEO: Pune Traffic Police Catch Thieves Attempting ATM Heist At Appa Balwant Chowk

VIDEO: Pune Traffic Police Catch Thieves Attempting ATM Heist At ABC Chowk | @PuneCityTraffic

The Pune Traffic Police on Tuesday captured two thieves in the midst of an attempted ATM heist at Appa Balwant Chowk in the city. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the culprits had been conducting a series of ATM thefts in various parts of Pune recently, employing a method involving the placement of plastic strips on ATM machines to pilfer cash undetected.

Despite their illicit activities being reported over the past several days, the duo continued their spree, managing to steal from ATMs at two different locations earlier today. However, their luck eventually ran out when the Pune Traffic Police intercepted them in the midst of their getaway near Appa Balwant Chowk.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the arrest, a sum of ₹9,500, believed to be proceeds from their illicit activities, was seized.

A post on the official X handle of Pune Traffic Police reads, "Congratulations to the Vishram Bagh Traffic Police for this outstanding performance!"