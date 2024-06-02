VIDEO: Pune Police Officer Makes Youth Massage Legs During Vehicle Check in Kalyani Nagar |

In a shocking incident in Pune, a cop made a youth massage his legs after he was stopped during a vehicle check in the Kalyani Nagar area. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, and the city police are receiving flak for it.

According to reports, some youths from Sanaswadi traveling to Pune by car were stopped for a vehicle check in Kalyani Nagar around midnight. The police fined the driver and then asked one of the youths to massage his legs. The incident was recorded on video by the youths.

Currently, Pune Police, along with traffic division cops, have increased vigilance on roads after an accident caused by a drunk minor driving a Porsche car killed two. The city police, who are already under fire for their handling of the accident case, have again come under scrutiny due to this incident.

Porsche crash case update

Meanwhile, a Pune court on Sunday remanded parents of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Porsche car accident in police custody till June 5 in a case pertaining to destruction of evidence.

The duo is being probed for their alleged role in tampering with the blood sample of the minor following the car accident on May 19 in Maharashtra's Pune city, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals.

The minor's mother, Shivani Agarwal, was arrested on June 1, after revelation that the boy's blood samples were replaced with hers.